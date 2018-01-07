Brokerages Expect CSRA Inc (CSRA) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CSRA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.53. CSRA also reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSRA will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSRA.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSRA had a return on equity of 79.44% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. CSRA’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

CSRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSRA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSRA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSRA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CSRA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,408,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,233,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSRA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,520,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,528,000 after purchasing an additional 165,504 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CSRA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,178,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in CSRA by 42.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,450,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,807,000 after purchasing an additional 730,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CSRA by 17.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,390,000 after purchasing an additional 232,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

CSRA (CSRA) traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.07. 796,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. CSRA has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $5,080.00 and a PE ratio of 16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. CSRA’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

