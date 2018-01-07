Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price target on Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.77, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.63 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $9,477,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,980,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,564,000. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,702,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

