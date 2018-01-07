Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.94.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (WIFI) opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Callahan sold 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $261,335.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,437 shares of company stock worth $2,317,085 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/boingo-wireless-wifi-downgraded-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.