BMC Stock (BMCH) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s FY2017 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMCH. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of BMC Stock from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 519,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,640.00, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.50.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). BMC Stock had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $881.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Costello acquired 15,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.13 per share, with a total value of $346,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gene Rea sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $5,884,640. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 2,853.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

