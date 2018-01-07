BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSEAMERICAN MVF) opened at $9.74 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $10.11.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.