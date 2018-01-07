BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSEAMERICAN MVF) opened at $9.74 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/blackrock-munivest-fund-inc-mvf-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.