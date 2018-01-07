Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniassets Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE MUA) opened at $14.93 on Friday. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/blackrock-muniassets-fund-inc-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-mua.html.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.