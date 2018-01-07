Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM ) traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,899.42, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.30. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $478,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 64.5% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 43,209 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/black-stone-minerals-bsm-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

