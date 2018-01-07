BidaskClub Downgrades NV5 Global (NVEE) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NVEE has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on NV5 Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on NV5 Global to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,555. The stock has a market cap of $560.85, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.15 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.23%. analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $187,810.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock worth $405,970 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 512.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc, formerly NV5 Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. It focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, energy, program management, and environmental solutions.

