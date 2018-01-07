Barton Investment Management Boosts Position in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brightworth bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 67,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 185,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $145,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,540,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.15.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE CVX) opened at $127.90 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $242,930.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $36.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 125.95%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

