Bankinter (BKNIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Shares of Bankinter (BKNIY) opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $9,123.49, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Bankinter SA is a Spain-based financial institution (the Bank) primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Bank’s activities are divided into four business segments: Commercial banking, which offers current accounts, fixed-term deposits, investment management and advisory, as well as mortgage loans, among others, to individual customers; Corporate banking, which provides financial services to small and medium-sized companies, corporations and government bodies; Consumer finance, which focuses on personal loans and credit card services through Bankinter Consumer Finance EFC, and Other, which includes online savings accounts, among others.

