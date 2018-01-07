Bank of America Analysts Give Dominion Energy (D) a $87.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $87.00 price target on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,144. The firm has a market cap of $49,448.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 17.21%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.86%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris sold 5,616 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $453,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

