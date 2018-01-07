Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ballard Power Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.7864169594111 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ BLDP) opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.40, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 2.51. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.33 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

