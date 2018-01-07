Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (AVDL) Stake Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 2,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

AVDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share news, Director Craig R. Stapleton bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $1,213,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.56, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to commercialize differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results.

