AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,143,056,000 after buying an additional 9,053,649 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AT&T by 6,188.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,900,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,343,000 after buying an additional 6,790,430 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,545,000 after buying an additional 5,619,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,489,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,865,363,000 after buying an additional 4,104,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AT&T by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,881,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,193,000 after buying an additional 3,798,090 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 29,600 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE T) opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.49%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.23%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

