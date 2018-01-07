Athenex Inc (ATNX) Receives $27.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.20 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athenex ( NASDAQ:ATNX ) traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 60,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,499. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is an oncology pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for cancer diseases and supportive therapies. The Company’s technology platform is organized into three categories, including Oral Absorption Platform, Src Kinase Inhibitors and Symptom Therapeutics.

