Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Assembly Biosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.1787474080906 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.91. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $52.37.
In other news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $45,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,660. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing two platform programs, such as a class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and a class of oral synthetic live therapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome.
