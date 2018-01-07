Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 142,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $993.58, for a total value of $3,974,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.34, for a total transaction of $39,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,147. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,084.59 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,046.04.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at $1,102.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $779,810.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $790.52 and a 12 month high of $1,104.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.31 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.06 earnings per share.

WARNING: “Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/artemis-investment-management-llp-decreases-holdings-in-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.