ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 84.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.4%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE ARR) opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,055.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.72. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 76.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

In other news, COO Mark Gruber bought 4,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,958 shares in the company, valued at $506,534.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and mortgage loans. The Company invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or a government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (collectively, Agency Securities).

