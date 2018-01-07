Ardelyx (ARDX) PT Set at $12.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 297,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,210. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.50, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, COO Reginald Seeto sold 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $52,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $111,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 18.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutics focuses on addressing cardiorenal and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. It operates through the research, development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products segment. The Company’s products line includes cardiorenal portfolio and gastrointestinal portfolio.

