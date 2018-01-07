Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Media coverage about Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Applied DNA Sciences earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.1394051525519 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 143,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,592. The company has a market cap of $44.08, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.58. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 270.60% and a negative return on equity of 130.83%. research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc is engaged in creating security solutions addressing the challenges of modern commerce. The Company is also engaged in the large-scale production of specific deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequences using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Its principal technology platform includes SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon.

