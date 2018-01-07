Anthem (ANTM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $253.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anthem's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Its diverse product portfolio has helped in improving underwriting results. Its strategic acquisitions, divestitures and ACO arrangements pave the way for long-term growth. The company’s rising level of medical membership continues to boost the top line. Its strong capital position backs effective capital deployment via share buyback programs and regular dividend payments. Followed by strong third-quarter 2017 results, the company raised earnings guidance for 2017. However, loss incurred on public exchange business continues to bother. Also rising level of debt and expenses keep draining the margins.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANTM. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $249.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.60.

Shares of Anthem ( ANTM ) traded up $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.34. 1,345,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,799. Anthem has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $236.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60,169.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.25. Anthem had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Anthem will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Anthem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, insider Joseph Swedish sold 21,125 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $4,433,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,397,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 978 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.42, for a total transaction of $212,636.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,687.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,880,228 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,804,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,603,000 after purchasing an additional 479,046 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,252,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,933,000 after acquiring an additional 176,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Anthem by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,215,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,452,000 after acquiring an additional 339,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,103,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,367,000 after acquiring an additional 71,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

