Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Antero Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank set a $44.00 target price on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Antero Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE AM) opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5,645.50, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Antero Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Antero Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/antero-midstream-partners-am-coverage-initiated-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.