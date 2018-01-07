Analyzing Capital Bank Financial (CBF) and Its Peers

Capital Bank Financial (NASDAQ: CBF) is one of 315 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Capital Bank Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Capital Bank Financial alerts:

Capital Bank Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bank Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capital Bank Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bank Financial $341.60 million $58.16 million 26.59 Capital Bank Financial Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 403.30

Capital Bank Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bank Financial. Capital Bank Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Capital Bank Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital Bank Financial pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bank Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bank Financial 25.58% 7.69% 1.02% Capital Bank Financial Competitors 18.60% 8.30% 0.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Capital Bank Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Capital Bank Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Capital Bank Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bank Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Capital Bank Financial Competitors 2248 8752 8741 354 2.36

Capital Bank Financial currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.39%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 8.01%. Given Capital Bank Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Bank Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Capital Bank Financial peers beat Capital Bank Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Capital Bank Financial Company Profile

Capital Bank Financial Corp. is a bank holding company whose business is conducted through Capital Bank Corporation (the Bank). The Company, through its branches, offers a range of commercial and consumer loans and deposits, as well as ancillary financial services. It offers a range of commercial loan products, including owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand and time loans, and equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing. In addition to business demand, savings and money market accounts, it also provides cash management services and deposit products. It offers various services to its customers, including checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit cards. It offers consumer loan products, including home equity loans and lines of credit; second lien mortgages; new and used auto loans; new and used boat loans, and overdraft protection.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.