America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) Given News Impact Score of 0.15

Media coverage about America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. America Movil SAB de CV earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.3687724480689 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $57,583.18, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.52. America Movil SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50.
America Movil SAB de CV Company Profile
America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.
