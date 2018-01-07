Ambev (ABEV) Earns News Impact Score of 0.25

Press coverage about Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) has been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ambev earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9470678837795 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of Ambev ( ABEV ) traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,237,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728,149. Ambev has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $104,726.35, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

