Align Technology (ALGN) Raised to Buy at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have $276.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $257.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded up $7.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.07. 1,519,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,146. The firm has a market cap of $19,328.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Align Technology has a one year low of $88.56 and a one year high of $266.41.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg J. Santora sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total value of $1,839,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Emory Wright sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.68, for a total transaction of $1,324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,295,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,849 shares of company stock worth $13,494,348. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4,682.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 638,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,014,000 after purchasing an additional 625,576 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 83,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

