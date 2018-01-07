Air Canada (AC) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AC. TD Securities increased their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.05.

Air Canada (AC) opened at C$24.68 on Thursday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.49 and a one year high of C$28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,740.00, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Benjamin M. Smith sold 30,669 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total value of C$675,024.69. Also, insider Duncan Bureau sold 2,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$47,160.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,897.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides the U.S. transbonder and international airline services. The company offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transbonder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

