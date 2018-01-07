Air Canada (AC) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on AC. TD Securities increased their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.05.
Air Canada (AC) opened at C$24.68 on Thursday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.49 and a one year high of C$28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,740.00, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.18.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides the U.S. transbonder and international airline services. The company offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transbonder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.