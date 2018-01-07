Aegion (AEGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aegion has undertaken strategic actions targeted to generate more predictable and sustainable long-term earnings growth. However, this will lead to higher restructuring charges in the near term. Further, higher input costs and interest expenses will dent margins. Aegion continues to witness surge in new orders driven by continued momentum across key markets for all the three segments. It will also benefit from the demand in the North America CIPP rehabilitation business, improved pressure pipe markets penetration, sustained margins in cathodic protection business as well as momentum in Energy Services. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Aegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Aegion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aegion from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Aegion ( AEGN ) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 123,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,624. The firm has a market cap of $828.79, a PE ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.77. Aegion has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David F. Morris sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $259,153.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aegion by 31.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 860,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 203,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Aegion by 17.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,213,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 183,579 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in Aegion by 65.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 370,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 146,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aegion by 40.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Aegion by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

