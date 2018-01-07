Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) traded down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.27. 1,453,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,886,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB cut their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.72.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $927.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.47.

WARNING: “Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Trading Down 2.8%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/advantage-oil-gas-aav-trading-down-2-8.html.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. The Company focuses on the development of Montney resource play at Glacier, Alberta in Western Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.