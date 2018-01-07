Achaogen (AKAO) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News coverage about Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Achaogen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3021290454945 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Achaogen alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAO. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Achaogen to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Achaogen from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Achaogen ( NASDAQ:AKAO ) traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 934,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.38, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.35. Achaogen has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 593.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The business’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. research analysts forecast that Achaogen will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $163,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,617,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,177,319.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,617,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,660,325.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 160,012 shares of company stock worth $1,796,334. Company insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Achaogen (AKAO) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.18” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/achaogen-akao-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-18.html.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.