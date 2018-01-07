ACCO Brands Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACCO. BidaskClub raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ACCO Brands (ACCO) opened at $12.35 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,315.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 53,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ACCO Brands Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (ACCO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/acco-brands-co-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-1-38-per-share-keycorp-forecasts-acco.html.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and manufacturing of branded business, academic and selected consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands International and Computer Products Group. The Company’s brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Marbig, Mead, NOBO, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra and Wilson Jones.

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.