AC Immune (ACIU) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AC Immune earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6849331380065 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU ) opened at $13.04 on Friday. AC Immune has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.06.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the medical biotechnology sector. It develops treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, glaucoma and Parkinson’s, and focuses on producing therapeutic and diagnostic product candidates, using SupraAntigen and Morphomer technology platforms.

