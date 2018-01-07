$56.71 Million in Sales Expected for Abaxis Inc (ABAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) to announce $56.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Abaxis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.30 million. Abaxis posted sales of $52.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abaxis will report full-year sales of $56.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $255.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $252.10 million to $258.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abaxis.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Abaxis had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abaxis in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Abaxis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Abaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Abaxis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abaxis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of Abaxis (NASDAQ ABAX) opened at $55.06 on Friday. Abaxis has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,249.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Abaxis announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $21.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Abaxis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Abaxis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 13,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

