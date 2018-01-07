264,662 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Purchased by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 264,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $37,513,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 11,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 189,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 156,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE HON) opened at $155.58 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.51 and a twelve month high of $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $117,740.00, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In related news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,897,298.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $194,432.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,932.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

