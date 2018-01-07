UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 175 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 47,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies (UFPT) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 25,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,423. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $210.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.13.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies.

