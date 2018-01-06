Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.42.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE ZBH) opened at $125.98 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,256.49, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/zimmer-biomet-zbh-receives-overweight-rating-from-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.