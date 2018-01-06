Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG) to “Hold”

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and community-banking products and services. It is the parent company of four bank subsidiaries, Bank of Upson, The First National Bank of Polk County, Peachtree and Bank of Chickamauga. It offers various deposit products, consumer loans to individuals; commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and professional organizations; and secured real estate loans, including residential and commercial construction loans, and first and second mortgage loans for the acquisition and improvement of personal residences. In addition, it provides traveler’s checks; brokerage services for stocks, bonds, mutual funds, IRA’s, 529 plans, retirement plans, certificates of deposit, and insurance products; and estate analysis, consultation, and estate and agency accounts, as well as non-profit agency services. The company is headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia. “

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.59, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.15. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. equities analysts anticipate that SouthCrest Financial Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is a retail bank operation, which offers consumer and commercial loans, checking, savings, credit cards, debit cards, online banking and bill pay services. The Company operates 10 branches throughout Georgia.

