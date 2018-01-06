Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lennar (LEN) to Hold

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Lennar is one of the best-positioned homebuilders to capitalize on the housing recovery, courtesy of the diverse revenue mix, steady top-line performance, above-average order growth and improving SG&A leverage. Moreover, Lennar has agreed to take over CalAtlantic Group in a deal worth $9.3 billion. The combined entity will have a footprint touching approximately 50% of the U.S. population and is expected to generate meaningful cost savings. However, labor shortage along with rising land and labor costs pose a threat to the company’s margins. In the first nine months of fiscal 2017, Lennar’s gross margin on home sales decreased 90 bps year over year, due to an increase in construction and land costs per home. Also, Lennar shares have underperformed its industry in the last one year. Earnings estimates for the fourth quarter and the fiscal 2017 have remained stable ahead of the earnings release.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of Lennar ( NYSE:LEN ) opened at $67.58 on Thursday. Lennar has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,720.00, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $1,280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,262,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

