Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Habit Restaurants (HABT) to “Hold”

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

HABT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Habit Restaurants from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on Habit Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of Habit Restaurants ( HABT ) opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.03, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 676,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 45,808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 926.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,596,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,821 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Habit Restaurants (HABT) to “Hold”” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-habit-restaurants-habt-to-hold.html.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc (Habit Burger Grill) is a fast casual restaurant company. The Company is engaged in preparing made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it offers sides, shakes and malts.

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.