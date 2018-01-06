Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is primarily engaged in the real estate industry through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Real estate operations include commercial real estate, real estate development, residential and golf operations, property leasing, leasing properties for oil and mineral exploration and the sale of forest products. “

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTO. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land ( NYSEAMERICAN CTO ) opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $362.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. Consolidated-Tomoka Land had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 7.81%.

In other Consolidated-Tomoka Land news, CEO John P. Albright sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $91,350.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) to “Buy”” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-consolidated-tomoka-land-cto-to-buy.html.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co is a real estate operating company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed 31 commercial real estate properties in 10 states in the United States. Its segments include Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, Golf Operations, and Agriculture and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.