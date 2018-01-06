Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to Buy

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells systems which are designed to reduce the cost of testing DRAMs and other memory devices, perform reliability screening or burn-in of complex logic and memory devices, and enable IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of bare die. Leveraging its expertise as a long-time leading provider of burn-in equipment, with over 2,000 systems installed worldwide, the Company has developed and introduced two innovative product families, the MTX system and the DiePak-Registered Trademark- carrier. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ AEHR ) opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.40, a PE ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director William W. R. Elder sold 28,168 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $98,869.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,891.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,128 shares of company stock worth $275,073 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,332,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 753,965 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 377,758 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers and related accessories.

