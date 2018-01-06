Zacks Investment Research Upgrades A V Homes (AVHI) to Strong-Buy

A V Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AV Homes, Inc. is engaged in homebuilding, land development and other real estate operations in Florida and Arizona. The company also builds homes in central Florida and Phoenix under its Joseph Carl Homes brand. It owns and operates active adult communities, including Solivita near Orlando and CantaMia near Phoenix. AV Homes, Inc., formerly known as Avatar Holdings Inc., is based in Poinciana, Florida. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of A V Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of A V Homes ( AVHI ) opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $422.17, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.55. A V Homes has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of A V Homes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in A V Homes by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in A V Homes by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in A V Homes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in A V Homes by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

