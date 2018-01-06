Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veru (VERU) to Strong Sell

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Veru ( NASDAQ VERU ) remained flat at $$1.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.24. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

About Veru

Veru Inc, formerly The Female Health Company, is a therapeutics company focused on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals and devices in men’s and women’s health and oncology. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer healthcare products. The Company has three divisions: Pharmaceutical and Devices, Consumer Health Products and Public Sector.

