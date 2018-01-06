Zacks Investment Research Lowers GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GCP Applied Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE GCP ) opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,410.00 and a P/E ratio of -62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.52. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 124.93% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip J. Mason bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,542.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory E. Poling sold 26,233 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $863,328.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,679.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/zacks-investment-research-lowers-gcp-applied-technologies-gcp-to-strong-sell.html.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.