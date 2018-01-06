Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foundation Medicine (FMI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Medicine, Inc. provides molecular information products primarily in the United States. The company offers FoundationOne(TM) a molecular information product for the analysis of routine cancer specimens in a clinical setting. Its molecular information platform generates actionable genomic information about a patient’s individual disease, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice, and enabling biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted oncology therapies. Foundation Medicine, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Foundation Medicine alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Foundation Medicine ( NASDAQ FMI ) opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Foundation Medicine has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.16. Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 119.69% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Foundation Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Foundation Medicine will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foundation Medicine news, insider Vincent A. Miller sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $150,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $119,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,350 shares of company stock worth $4,491,277 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Foundation Medicine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Foundation Medicine by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Foundation Medicine by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foundation Medicine (FMI) to Sell” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/zacks-investment-research-lowers-foundation-medicine-fmi-to-sell.html.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Medicine (FMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.