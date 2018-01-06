Zacks Investment Research Lowers Express (EXPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Express from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. FBR & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Express in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Express ( EXPR ) opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.55. Express has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.38 million. Express had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,597,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Express by 478.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,200 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Express by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,990,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 673,630 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

