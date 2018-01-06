Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,950.00, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 291.34 and a quick ratio of 291.34.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 86.07%. The company had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the third quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 10.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) to Hold” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/zacks-investment-research-lowers-apollo-commercial-real-est-finance-ari-to-hold.html.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.