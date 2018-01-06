Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Hold

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAAS. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ PAAS ) opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $2,401.80, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $190.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,085,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 59.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,773,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640,625 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Pan American Silver by 16.8% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,586,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 372,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 452.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 353,037 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

