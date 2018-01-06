Zacks: Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) Given $71.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $71.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.62 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 190 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco ( IBA ) traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. 3,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,898.00, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.34. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.93.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V. (Bachoco) is a holding company. The Company owns and manages over 1,000 facilities, organized in approximately 10 production complexes and over 60 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Bachoco operates through two segments: poultry and others.

