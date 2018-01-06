Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.00 Target Price for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Capitol Federal Financial an industry rank of 15 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CFFN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN ) traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 278,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,870.00, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 6.14%. equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,008,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $156,436,000 after purchasing an additional 82,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,704,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,689,000 after purchasing an additional 102,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,476,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,681,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 138,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is the savings and loan holding company. The Company provides a range of retail banking services, through its subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), a federal savings bank that serves primarily the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia and Salina, Kansas and portions of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City.

